18,422 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.0 %

H opened at $93.54 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Barclays began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

