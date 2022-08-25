Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of International Bancshares worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Price Performance

IBOC opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

About International Bancshares

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

See Also

