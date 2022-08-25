Jennison Associates LLC Sells 21,873 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,873 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,489 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,082,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 247,069 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 59.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 307,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

UE stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.