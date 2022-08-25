Jennison Associates LLC Sells 28,767 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,767 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,282 shares of company stock worth $12,316,194 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.56.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

