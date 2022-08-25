Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after buying an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after buying an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,113 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $118,232,000 after buying an additional 98,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $96,934,000 after buying an additional 510,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

