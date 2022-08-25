Jennison Associates LLC Sells 13,477 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

