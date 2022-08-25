Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $56,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 225,506 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pinterest by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pinterest by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 378,599 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $178,278,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PINS opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.