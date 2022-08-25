Financial Analysis: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. South Plains Financial pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for South Plains Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

South Plains Financial currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Plains Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $232.51 million 2.00 $58.61 million $3.27 8.18 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.14 million 2.13 $2.52 million $0.69 15.27

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 25.64% 15.42% 1.53% Glen Burnie Bancorp 14.55% 6.65% 0.46%

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 15 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services that include telephone banking, online banking, bill pay, card control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also has a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

