Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Matson by 5,981.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after buying an additional 1,872,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Matson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its position in Matson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 267,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Matson by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,555. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.