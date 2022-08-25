CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CNO opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

