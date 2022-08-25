Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 348,596 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 348,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of American Well at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in American Well by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Well alerts:

Insider Activity at American Well

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,154. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Well Stock Up 2.1 %

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of AMWL opened at $4.43 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.