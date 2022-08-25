Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Denny’s worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Denny’s by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,699 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 469,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Denny's Stock Up 0.5 %

Denny's Company Profile

NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

