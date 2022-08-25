Jennison Associates LLC Buys 5,900 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of City Office REIT worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIO opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

