Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,969 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $30,304,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 1,205,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 556,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 406,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,256,000 after acquiring an additional 203,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $4,090,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.94. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

