27,068 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

