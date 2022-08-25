Jennison Associates LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avista by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth $898,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Avista by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 2,016.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 201,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

