Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 55.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,234 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

