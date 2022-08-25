Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 251.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after buying an additional 967,546 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $21,774,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after buying an additional 403,664 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $9,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.