4,300 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 34.0% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 395,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2 %

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

RADI stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

