Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,071 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $179.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

