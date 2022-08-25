Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 803 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

