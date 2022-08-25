Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 766 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,191,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,529.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $147.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.