Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 33,500 Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.11% of Angion Biomedica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 338,220 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGN shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Angion Biomedica Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $13.66.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 81.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.