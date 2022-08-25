Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 83 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE RS opened at $189.98 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

