Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $69,000 Stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,649,000.

Get NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.