iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Decreased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 292,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.