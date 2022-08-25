Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2,660.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 702,570 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $44.08 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.