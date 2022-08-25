Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $71,000 in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $71.70 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.