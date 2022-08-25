Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,484,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,551 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Crane Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane stock opened at $102.05 on Thursday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

