Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.28 Million Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

