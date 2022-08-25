2,026 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 631.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

