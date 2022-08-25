Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GDXJ opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

