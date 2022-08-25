Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 32,454 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $352,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $65.79.

