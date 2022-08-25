FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Up 0.1 %

FormFactor stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.