Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,499 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HE stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.30. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.