Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after buying an additional 409,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE MPW opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

