435 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.78. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

