Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 10,151 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Technical Institute worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $236.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

