Swiss National Bank Buys 8,400 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after buying an additional 255,097 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,343,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 205,854 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 207,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $46,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Articles

