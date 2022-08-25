Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Park National were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRK opened at $133.51 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.