Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) CEO Buys $16,184.96 in Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 704 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,184.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,811.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sven Ante Lundberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of Merus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $133,531.92.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of Merus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80.

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. Merus has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Merus by 71.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 465,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 193,287 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 799,341 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 11.9% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 262,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Merus by 354.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

