Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,610,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,874,837,000 after buying an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

