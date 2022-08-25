Gary M. Winer Purchases 3,000 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Gary M. Winer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LNSR opened at $5.88 on Thursday. LENSAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 63.71% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of LENSAR to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Run Capital LP raised its position in LENSAR by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 949,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 107,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 296,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

