Swiss National Bank Acquires 495,800 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 2.51% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on EDU shares. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of EDU opened at $26.27 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.54.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

