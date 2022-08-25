Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Bumble worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $61.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

