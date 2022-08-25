Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

