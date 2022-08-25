Edward J. Lehner Sells 7,500 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryerson Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RYI stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

