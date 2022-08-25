Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 88,783 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

