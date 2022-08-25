Alejandro Galindo Sells 4,615 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) EVP Alejandro Galindo sold 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $17,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 777,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alejandro Galindo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MannKind alerts:

On Sunday, July 31st, Alejandro Galindo acquired 5,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $14,650.00.

MannKind Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.