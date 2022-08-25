MCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,774 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,774 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

